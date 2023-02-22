The Indiana State Police is extending the application window for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent-scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles and drivers operating within the State of Indiana to include size and weight requirements.

Key Responsibilities:

Learn statutes, regulations, policies, and procedures related to commercial vehicle enforcement.

Inspect vehicles and drivers for compliance with state laws and federal regulations.

As part of the inspection inspectors must be capable of getting under vehicles and inside trailers to check for safety defects and proper cargo securement. As well as, utilizing portable scales to ensure weight compliance.

Inspect hazardous materials cargo to determine compliance with federal regulations.

Complete all necessary reports and paperwork.

Maintain uniform and equipment in accordance with policy.

MCI Trainees are paid during the MCI school and are provided with all necessary equipment. Effective July 1, 2023, the proposed NEW starting salary for a Motor Carrier Inspector will increase to $52,000 a year. After the first year of employment, the salary will increase to $54,000. Additional benefits include medical, dental, vision, and prescription coverage, basic life insurance, paid time off and holiday pay, and a retirement program available through PERF.

Trainees must complete the Motor Carrier Inspector School, which is tentatively scheduled to begin on May 15, 2023, and conclude on July 21, 2023. The training will be conducted through a combination of in-house academy-style learning and on-the-job training. The academy-style training will be conducted Monday through Friday at the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division in Indianapolis, with housing provided. During the training, trainees will develop skills, including emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, communications, hazardous materials, first-aid, post-crash investigations, and truck inspections.

To participate in the selection process, applicants for the position of Motor Carrier Inspector must meet the following basic requirements:

Be a United States citizen. Be at least 21 years old by May 15, 2023. Possess a high school diploma or G.E.D. Possess a valid driver’s license. Be required to pass a physical agility test, oral interview, polygraph exam, and a background investigation. Be required to complete a medical exam, a psychological exam, and a drug test. Geographical proximity to the scale facility may be a factor in the selection process.

Special Requirements:

Successfully pass MCI authority/state law exam, to include other testing throughout training. Successfully pass Part A and Part B of the North American Standard test as required by FMCSA. Successfully pass the North American Standard Non-Bulk Hazardous Materials course.

To apply for a Motor Carrier Inspector position, visit the Indiana State Police website at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/indianasp. Applications for Motor Carrier Inspector must be submitted by 11:59 PM (Indianapolis time), Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The Indiana State Police is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer complying with all provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as a Motor Carrier Inspector by visiting https://www.in.gov/isp/career-opportunities/motor-carrier-inspectors/.

Contact Information: Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division 317-615-7373