Lyndall R. Hoffman, 79, of Ferdinand passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at The Waters Of Huntingburg. Lyndall was born March 6, 1943, in Perry County to Andy and Agnes (Lanman) Eberle. She was united in marriage to William L. Hoffman on May 30, 1960, in St. Pius Church in Troy.

Lyndall was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, and a former member of the parish choir. She taught high school religion for 14 years. Lyndall was retired from housekeeping at the Convent of Immaculate Conception and was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, William L. Hoffman. Five sons, Rod Hoffman of Evansville, Shannon (Allyson) Hoffman of Jasper, Travis (Diane) Hoffman of Bristow, Dain Hoffman of Ferdinand, and Nathan (Aimi) Hoffman of Mount Pleasant, IN. Three grandchildren, Addison, Hunter, and Andrew Hoffman. One brother, Bill (Donna) Eberle of Grandview. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM EDT on Friday, February 24th in St. Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be private at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Ferdinand Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.