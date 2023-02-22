Larry David “Froggy” Jeffries, Sr.,74, of Huntingburg, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at The Waters of Rockport.

He was born December 3, 1948, in Palmyra, to Emmett and Vira (Best) Jeffries. Larry owned and operated Dubois County Home Improvements and Froggy’s Bait and Tackle. He married Judy Ann (Kelly) Mathias. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy Ann Jeffries; a son, Daryl Jeffries; four brothers; three sisters; and a great-grandson, James Davenport.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda (Scott) Waddle, Tammy (John) Mann, Melissa Allen; A son, Larry “David” (Joy) Jeffries, Jr.; step daughter, Tammy Mathies; step son, Bobby Mathies; a brother, John (Judy) Jeffries; six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Larry Jeffries will be held at 6:00 p.m., E.S.T., Friday, February 24, 2023, at Nass and Son Funeral Home. Pastor Howard Geck will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., on Friday, the day of the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com