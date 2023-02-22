James H. “Jim” Uebelhor, age 85, of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

Jim was born on March 15, 1937, to Martin and Leona (Verkamp) Uebelhor. He married Alvenia H. Mathies on September 7, 1959. She preceded him in death on August 5, 2022.

He was a 1955 Jasper High School graduate where he was valedictorian.

He served 9 years in the National Guard.

Jim retired after 45 years as an office manager for Hasenour Motors. He also assisted his wife who was owner of Uebelhor Concrete lawn ornaments.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic minister and lector. He was a minister for priestless Sundays. He was a member of the Schnellville Community Club, St. Anthony Community Center, Schnellville Conservation Club, and St. Vincent DePaul Society, and served as secretary for the Schnellville Development Club. He was on the Board of Directors in the Development of the SIRS program and was a lifetime member and served as president of ARC where he created many fundraisers including the county school special education classes.

He enjoyed playing Sheephead and watching and listening to the Ferdinand girls’ and boys’ basketball games. He was an avid fan of IU basketball, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Cincinnati Reds.

Jim is survived by three sons; Brian Uebelhor, Lexington, KY, Kent (Janet) Uebelhor, Ferdinand, IN, and Gregg (Sandy) Uebelhor, Taylor Mill, KY, eight grandchildren; Carly (Derek) Alldred, Dak (Ashley) Stavermann, Austin Uebelhor, Ollie (Taylor) Uebelhor, and Erika Uebelhor, Breanna, Makayla and Garrett Uebelhor, one great-granddaughter; Camila Stavermann, and three sisters; Mary Jane Brinkman, Sister Mary Cheryl Uebelhor, and Virlee (Danny) Wendholt.

Preceding him in death besides his wife is one son; Paul Uebelhor, and two sisters; Helen and Dolores Uebelhor.

A Mass of Christian burial for James H. Uebelhor will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana. A burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner downtown chapel and one hour before service time from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church- Divine Mercy Parish, Sisters of St. Benedict, or SIRS.