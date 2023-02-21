Fernanda Cruz Valencia, age 23, of Holland, Indiana passed away at 6:16 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Chrisney, Indiana.

Fernanda was born on June 1, 1999, in Ilo, Peru, to Wenceslao Cruz and Yessica Valencia. She married Michael T. Seger on July 17, 2021, in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a 2017 graduate of Southridge High School.

She was a teller for Freedom Bank.

Fernanda loved to bake and cook especially sweet treats. She also loved kayaking, fishing, spending time outdoors, four-wheeling and Jeeping, and spending time with family and friends. She volunteered helping and caring for individuals who were deaf, helping them with sign language and with how to communicate. Fernanda had an upbeat personality, and loved spending time with children, as she had great patience with them; she also had a great love for animals.

Surviving are her parents, Wenceslao Cruz and Yessica Valencia, Huntingburg, IN, one brother, Jaffet Cruz, Bloomington, IN, maternal grandparents, Guillermo Valencia and Dora Yolanda Caceres, of Peru, paternal grandparents, Wenceslao Cruz and Modesta Penafiel, of Peru, and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Michael T. Seger.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Fernanda Cruz Valencia will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A combined visitation for Fernanda Cruz Valencia and her husband, Michael T. Seger, will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.