Bernard W. Goeppner, age 65, of Holland, Indiana, passed away at 6:16 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Chrisney, Indiana.

Bernie was born in Ireland, Indiana, on April 15, 1957, to Albert and Mattieline (Huber) Goeppner.

He previously worked for Werner Sawmill, Tri-State Live Haul, Ireland Feed, and Grain, Crouse Disposal, and currently, he worked for Loehr Farms.

He was a member of the American Legion #343 of Holland.

Bernie enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, Jeeping, farming, and spending time with family and friends. He particularly loved to squirrel hunt and had the world record for most killed squirrels.

Surviving are six children, Theresia Goeppner, St. Louis, MO, Greg (Hannah) Barrett, Newburgh, IN, Roger (Brittany) Goeppner, Velpen, IN, Lisa Hague, Carmel, IN, Cassie Barrett, Princeton, IN, Brandon Law, Jasper, IN, 11 grandchildren, five sisters, Rosie (Larry) Jellison, Jasper, IN, MaDonna (Leroy) Freyberger, Jasper, IN, Marilyn (Bernard) Beier, Ireland, IN, Wilma (Dave) Stemle, Ireland, IN, Martha (Thomas) Best, Ireland, IN, two brothers, Cletus (Rita) Goeppner, Ireland, and Ralph (Carol) Goeppner, Jasper, IN, two sisters-in-law, Marlene Goeppner, Ireland, and Joan Goeppner, Jasper, IN, many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his companion, Donna Cassidy, and two brothers, Lee and Leroy Goeppner.

A combined funeral service for Bernard W. Goeppner and his companion, Donna Cassidy, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. There will be no burial at this time.

A combined visitation for Bernard W. Goeppner and Donna Cassidy will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.