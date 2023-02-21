Donna R. Cassidy, age 60, of Holland, Indiana, passed away at 6:16 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Chrisney, Indiana.

Donna was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on September 5, 1962, to Richard and Ruth (Lynch) Davis.

She was a graduate of Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Indiana.

She previously worked for OFS for many years, and most currently at Wal-Mart in Jasper.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two sons, Brandon Law, Jasper, IN, Darin Cassidy, Jasper, IN, three step-children, Michael (Melissa) Cassidy, Washington, IN, Brian Cassidy, Washington, IN, Jennifer (Matthew) Page, of North Carolina, 11 grandchildren, her father, Richard Davis, St. Meinrad, IN, one sister, Darlene (Noah) Foertsch, New Boston, IN, and two brothers, Donnie Law, of Maine, and T.J. Law, Owensboro, KY.

Preceding her in death are her companion, Bernard W. Goeppner, her mother, Ruth Davis, and two brothers, Jim, and Larry Law.

A combined funeral service for Donna Cassidy and her companion, Bernard W. Goeppner, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. There will be no burial at this time.

A combined visitation for Donna Cassidy and Bernard Goeppner will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

