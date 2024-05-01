The Indiana Office of Energy Development (OED) recently selected 11 Hoosier communities for grant dollars totaling $1.47 million for an assortment of projects aimed at bolstering energy efficiency and conservation efforts.

Funds stem from Indiana’s funding allocation from the federal Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) program. The funding of grant dollars was available to units of local government in Indiana.

Grants may be utilized by recipients to increase energy efficiency and conservation in their communities. Categories include efforts in energy planning, energy audits and efficiency upgrades for publicly owned buildings, and electric transportation for communities.

Grant awards are contingent upon successful negotiation and final approval by the Indiana OED. Each project is anticipated to be completed within two years or less.

In the local area, the Town of Gentryville has received $74,754. The funding will go toward the Gentryville Police Department procuring two Ford Lightning XLT 4WD Extended Range electric vehicles to replace their retirement-age vehicles. Additionally, the town will purchase and install two 240-volt charger depots at the Police Department. The goal of this funding is to support and equip the Department with procuring an efficient vehicle fleet to replace its retiring assets.

The following is a list of local government units selected for the EECBG program and the associated project summaries:

City of Plymouth ($225,367) – The City of Plymouth plans to procure three Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Work Trucks to determine the feasibility of scaling electrification throughout the municipal fleet in three departments (Street, Wastewater, and Building Departments). Additionally, the City of Plymouth will procure and install four new city-owned charging options. The goal of this project will be to identify and assess the scalability of light-duty electric pick-up trucks through use cases and duty cycles.

Howard County ($200,000) – Howard County is seeking to retain a professional energy auditor to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the county’s real estate portfolio and other assets. Howard County will utilize these audits to assist in project prioritization, inform community stakeholders, and communicate relevant information to its constituents and residents. The goal of this project will be to identify and assess which buildings and assets will aid in the reduction of energy consumption costs for the county.

Tippecanoe County ($181,940) – Tippecanoe County plans to hire a professional energy auditor to assess the energy consumption of 12 county buildings and provide guidance on priority upgrades to maximize efficiency and energy savings. The project will develop an energy reduction plan with the goal of reducing their carbon footprint, demands on the electrical grid, and cycle inefficient equipment with newer, more energy-efficient equipment.

City of Goshen ($153,075) – The City of Goshen is aiming to procure services to insulate the City’s Annex Building, which houses the city’s offices. The project’s goal is to complete a successful insulation retrofit to the roof to aid in long-term maintenance and reduce energy consumption and expenses, while still maintaining the historic character of the building.

Marshall County ($154,333) – The Marshall County Highway Department plans to purchase two F-150 Ford Lightning Ext and two charging stations to be installed at its main garage. The project goal is to replace two gasoline-powered trucks with new, electric trucks and determine the feasibility of fleet electrification by evaluating energy efficiency, cost savings, and duty-cycle performance.

City of Nappanee ($127,225) – The City of Nappanee is looking to purchase one EV work truck and one EV SUV to determine the feasibility of scaling the electrification of the City’s municipal fleet. Additionally, the city is seeking to purchase and install four new fleet chargers at City Hall. The goal of this project will be to identify and assess the scalability of electric vehicles through varying use cases and duty-cycle performance.

Jefferson County ($117,600) – Jefferson County seeks to insulate its District 9 distribution warehouse with spray foam and install energy-efficient LED lighting. The project goal is to protect disaster supplies from extreme temperature changes, reallocate energy savings toward community resiliency, enhance worker comfort and productivity, increase sustainable practices, and reduce energy consumption by approximately 50 percent.

Michigan City ($98,000) – The Michigan City Sustainability Commission plans to secure a professional renewable energy firm to assess and plan for solar installation at the Michigan City Zoo, Washington Park, and adjacent city properties. The goal of the project is to lower carbon emissions, save energy, and decrease the city’s operational costs.

Walkerton ($72,062) – The Town of Walkerton plans to acquire one Chevrolet Blazer EV, equipment for police upfitting, and one Level 2 Charging Station to be installed at the Police Department garage located inside the Municipal Center to enable the potential implementation of an all-electric police fleet. The goal of the project is to examine energy efficiency, cost savings, and duty cycle, and share the results of the electric vehicles for other municipalities and the wider public.

Hobart ($70,000) – The City of Hobart seeks to appoint a contractor to retrofit all city-owned streetlights from high-pressure sodium lights to LED lights, saving the city 60 percent in energy usage. The goal of the project is to reduce maintenance and energy costs and increase community safety due to improved light quality.