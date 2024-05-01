Memorial Hospital Foundation recently announced the recipients of their 2024 scholarships.

The Tonya Heim Nursing Scholarship awards $1,500 to a current Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (MHHCC) employee seeking to advance his or her nursing education. This year there are three recipients of this scholarship and they are: Abigail Wagler, who has been employed at MHHCC since 2023 and currently works in the resource department. She plans to seek her BSN at Vincennes University. Jodi Leinenbach, who has been employed at MHHCC since 2022 and currently works in the Critical Care Unit. She plans to seek her BSN at Western Governors University. Rodney Wagler, who has been employed at MHHCC since 2020 and currently works in the Emergency Department. He plans to seek his BSN at Western Governors University.



The Lou Jerger Memorial Healthcare Scholarship in the amount of $2,000 was awarded to Jalynn Egloff, daughter of Jerry Egloff and the late Andrea Egloff. Jalynn is a senior at Forest Park Jr-Sr High School and plans to major in Biochemistry (Pre-Med) at Purdue University.

The Kathleen M. Tempel Nursing Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 was awarded to two recipients. They are: Aubrey Flatt, daughter of Gregory and Elizabeth Flatt. Aubrey is a senior at Reitz Memorial High School and plans to major in Nursing at Ball State University. Caitlyn Frick, daughter of Angie Frick. Caitlyn graduated from Southridge High School in 2023 and is currently majoring in Nursing at the University of Evansville.



The Bethany Volz Medical Staff Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 was awarded to Elizabeth Louviere, daughter of Thomas Louviere and Lynn Louviere. Elizabeth is a senior at Jasper High School and plans to major in Neuroscience and Psychology (Pre-Med) at Butler University.

Memorial Hospital Foundation Nursing Scholarships in the amount of $5,000 each were awarded to six nursing students entering their fourth year of college. The recipients agree to work at MHHCC for at least two years following graduation as a condition of receiving this scholarship. The recipients are: Abigail Ruxer, daughter of Todd and Angie Ruxer. Abigail, originally from Saint Meinard, is a student at the University of Southern Indiana and currently works as a nurse extern on the post-surgical unit at Jasper Memorial Hospital. Mackenzie Gilliatt, daughter of Chad Quinlin and Missy Gilliatt. Mackenzie, originally from Paoli, is a student at Vincennes University Jasper Campus and currently works as a nurse extern at Memorial Hospital. Casandra Risch, daughter of Russell Noeth Sr. and Connie Risch. Cassie, originally from Huntingburg, is a student at Vincennes University Jasper Campus and will be working as a nurse extern at Memorial Hospital this summer. Lucy Schwartz, daughter of John and Courtney Schwartz. Lucy, originally from Huntingburg, is a student at Vincennes University Jasper Campus and currently works as an ER tech and secretary at Memorial Hospital. Camille Aders, daughter of Doug and Pam Aders. Camille, originally from Jasper, is a student at the University of Southern Indiana and works as a nurse intern at Memorial Hospital. Layne Prechtel, daughter of Scott and Pam Prechtel. Layne, originally from Huntingburg, is a student at the University of Southern Indiana and currently works as a nurse at Memorial Hospital.



Memorial Hospital Foundation awarded seven scholarships in the amount of $1,000 to students from counties in the Memorial Hospital service areas. The Memorial Hospital Foundation Daviess County Scholarship was awarded to Zander Tate, son of Chad and Kimberly Burrus. Zander is a senior at Barr-Reeve High School and plans to major in Biochemistry (Pre-Med) at the University of Southern Indiana. The Memorial Hospital Foundation Dubois County Scholarship was awarded to Clair Leathers, daughter of Scott and Shelly Leathers. Clair is a senior at Southridge School and plans to major in Nursing at the University of Southern Indiana. The Memorial Hospital Foundation Martin County Scholarship was awarded to Lindsey Nolan, daughter of Steven and Amanda Nolan. Lindsey graduated in 2023 from Loogootee High School and is currently majoring in Exercise Science and Physical Therapy at the University of Evansville. The Memorial Hospital Foundation Orange County Scholarship was awarded to Clara Henderson, daughter of Matt and Catherine Henderson. Clara was a 2023 graduate of Paoli Jr-Sr High School and is currently majoring in Nursing at Indiana University Southeast. The Memorial Hospital Foundation Pike County Scholarship was awarded to Gabriella Collins, daughter of Robert and Jessica Collins. Gabriella is a senior at Pike Central High School and plans to major in Biology (Pre-Occupational Therapy) at Indiana University Southeast. The Memorial Hospital Foundation Perry County Scholarship was awarded to Madelyn Kelly, daughter of Aron and Sarah Kelly. Madelyn is a senior at Perry Central Jr-Sr High School and plans to major in Nursing at Western Kentucky University. The Memorial Hospital Foundation Spencer County Scholarship was awarded to Abigail Ruxer, daughter of Todd and Angie Ruxer. Abigail graduated in 2021 from Heritage Hills High School and is currently majoring in Nursing at the University of Southern Indiana.



Memorial Hospital Foundation awarded a $1,000 scholarship for participation in the HOSA program. The Memorial Hospital Foundation HOSA Scholarship was awarded to Allison Wahl, daughter of Elizabeth Corley and the late Terry Wahl. Allison is a senior at Forest Park Jr-Sr High School and plans to major in Biochemistry (pre-med) at Western Kentucky University.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a current MHHCC volunteer for their hours. The recipient of the Memorial Hospital Outstanding Volunteer Scholarship was Mya Englert, daughter of Eric and Brianne Englert. Mya graduated from Forest Park Jr-Sr High School in 2023 and is currently majoring in Biology (Pre-Med) at Indiana University.

The following scholarships are presented in partnership with the Dubois County Community Foundation: