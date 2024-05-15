The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is now accepting applications from both traditional and lateral applicants.

Individuals interested in beginning a career as a Capitol Police Officer can apply online at in.gov/isp/career-opportunities/capitol-police/. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police Department. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm EST on Sunday, June 16th, 2024.

Basic eligibility requirements and consideration factors for a Capitol Police Officer are:

Must be a United States citizen. Must be at least 21 years of age when appointed as a police employee (Traditional Recruit Graduation is December 21, 2024). Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes. Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

Lateral applicants must be current (part-time or full-time) merit law enforcement officers with an Indiana Law Enforcement Tier I or Tier II Certification. Out-of-state law enforcement officers are eligible if their certification is determined to be equivalent to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board standards.

For Lateral recruits, a finishing school will begin on September 23rd, 2024. For traditional recruits, a hire date of September 30th, 2024, has been set, with the academy to begin on October 14th, 2024. The new starting salary for a Capitol Police Probationary Officer is $62,327 a year. After the first year of employment, the salary will increase to $64,472. The starting salary for Retired or police officers in good standing with their agency having twenty or more years of experience as a Tier I or Tier II officer is $75,431.

The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section also offers a health care plan including medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for current and retired employees and their families. The State maintains short-term and long-term disability plans for full-time employees after six months of continuous employment. As an Indiana State Police Capitol Police Officer, you are automatically enrolled in the Public Employees Retirement Fund (PERF), and the State will contribute to your retirement account.

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as a Capitol Police Officer by visiting in.gov/isp/career-opportunities/capitol-police/. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.