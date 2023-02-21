Latest News

Karen Sue Pfaff, age 80, of Holland, Indiana, passed away at 4:00 p.m., on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

She was born February 24, 1942, in Greencastle, Indiana, to Irving and Willa (Maxey) Schmeltekop; and married Gerald L. “Jerry” Pfaff on December 23, 1978, in Holland, Indiana.  Karen was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Holland and the Holland High School Class of 1960.  She worked in the coal mines as a heavy equipment operator; and later at the Holland Elementary School as a cook.  She enjoyed fishing and the fact that she could outfish her husband.  Karen was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jimmy Schmeltekop; and one step-great-grandchild.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald L. “Jerry” Pfaff of Holland; Janet (Parvin) Smith of Holland; two stepchildren, Steven (Mary) Pfaff of Parks, Arizona, and Jayne (Reed) Thorne of Sedona, Arizona; by (5) step-grandchildren and (2) step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Karen Pfaff will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg.  Pastor Dan Landin will officiate at the service.  

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 1:00-3:00 p.m., on Thursday, the day of the service.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

