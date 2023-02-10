Latest News

From The WJTS Vault: TV-27 Highlights MSTV Promo (1993-1994 Year in Review)

Anchored and broadcasted over the air of TV 27 when it was named Main Street TV, this 12-minute clip provides highlights of sports, news, and more from our first year as a television station, as well as the promo that would have been broadcast to highlight our work!

This was retrieved from a T-120 Broadcast Videocassette, and now digitized for all to enjoy as we come upon the 30th Anniversary of 18 WJTS!

For more “blast-from-the-past” moments presented by 18 WJTS, check out our website: https://wjts.tv/category/news/from-the-wjts-vault/

Kaitlyn Neukam

