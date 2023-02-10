Earlier Thursday morning the Petersburg Police Department received information involving an infant child being neglected. Officers were requested to perform a welfare check on the child due to complaints of narcotics use and domestic violence and several outstanding felony warrants for a male living in the home. During the investigation, enough information was gathered to obtain a search warrant.

Officers from the Petersburg Police dept. and Pike Co Sheriff executed the search warrant.

An adult female and an infant child were quickly located when executing the warrant. The female was arrested for child neglect, and the child was released to the safety of DCS. During the arrest, information was given to officers that a male subject with multiple felony warrants was barricaded further inside the residence with a firearm.

For the safety of all officers involved, additional resources were requested to ensure the situation was not further escalated.

Officers were able to later determine the information given by the female was false and the male subject was not located.

Narcotics and a firearm were located during the search of the residence