Green Drinks 812 Announces Kick-Off Event

Green Drinks 812 is a new gathering event for anyone interested in conversation about sustainable living, conservation, the environment, and climate challenges. It is an opportunity to network with others in the community with similar interests.

Join them for a kick-off meeting Tuesday, February 21st at St. Benedict’s Brew Works in Ferdinand from 6 – 8 p.m. There is no cost for the meetings and no membership is required to join.

Check out the Green Drinks 812 Facebook page for more information and future monthly meeting information. The first meeting will be an informal, get-to-know-you session. In future meetings, the group will bring in local experts to talk about subjects the group is interested in learning.

For more information you can contact organizer Danni Schaust at info@dharmawithdanni.com or 148markn@gmail.com.

For more information on Green Drinks International go to www.greendrinks.org.