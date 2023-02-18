Tell City Police Department Receives Two Grants

A traffic safety grant has been awarded to the Tell City Police Department. The Traffic Safety Division’s Comprehensive Hoosier Highway Injury Reduction Program (CHIRP) supports traffic safety projects that are proven to reduce deaths and severe injuries caused by motor vehicle accidents through the use of federal funds assistance.

Tell City Police Department will utilize its $16,500 in awarded funds to conduct enforcement for impaired drivers, speed violations, distracted drivers, and unrestrained occupants.

An additional $6,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security will also equip 18 officers with body cameras, thanks to the Criminal Justice Reform Bill.

A statement released by the department indicates that they will regularly pursue grant funding at every level to accomplish the goal of maximizing their effectiveness.