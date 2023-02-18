Mentors For Youth Hosts Valentine’s Day Event

Mentors For Youth held its February outing for mentor/mentee matches and families Thursday.

The event, a Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Party, took place at the Teen Outback in Huntingburg. There was a large turnout with many mentor/mentee matches, families, and board members joining in the celebration. Matches decorated cookies, homemade valentines, played games, had pizza, and generally enjoyed each others’ company. The favorite game of the night was “Cupid’s Arrow” in which participants shot Q-tips through a straw and competed to see which team could get the most in a bucket.

Mentors for Youth provides outings for its matches and families once a month. Next month, they will visit the Jasper Public Library for an activity.

Mentors for Youth is looking for mentors for the 12 children on their waiting list. If interested, please contact their office at (812) 482-2227 or kaiva@mentors4youth.com or visit their website www.mentors4youth.com and fill out an application.