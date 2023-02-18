Teen Killed in Warrick County Car Accident

A single-vehicle accident killed a 17-year-old girl Friday morning.

According to the Warrick County Sherriff’s Office, 17-year-old Ashton Pryor was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler south on Ashby Road near Gentry Road around 7 a.m. when she lost control and struck a guardrail, causing the vehicle to roll. Pryor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the vehicle, 15-year-old Peyton Pryor, was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.