Birdseye Man Arrested on Six Child Molestation Charges

A Birdseye man is facing multiple felony child molesting charges following an investigation by the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received reports of alleged child molestation on February 6. Following their investigation, 39-year-old Jason L. Stone was arrested on four counts of Level 1 felony child molesting and two counts of Level 4 felony child molestation. He was arrested on February 7.

According to public record, the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office formally filed charges on February 9, and Stone’s next court date is scheduled for March 27. He is currently being held in the Dubois County Security Center on a $40,000 cash bond.