Pamela R. Ruckriegel, age 59, of Decker, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana.

Pam was born in Jasper, Indiana, on November 10, 1963, to Alfred and Lois (Wibbler) Ruckriegel.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School.

She loved fishing and was an animal lover.

Surviving are her long-time partner, Woody Harbison, Decker, IN, five children, Jennifer Klein, and partner, Claire Robbins, Kalamazoo, MI, David Klein, Kalamazoo, MI, Elizabeth (Matthew) Johnson, Dorr, MI, Howard Eckert, and Jacob Eckert, both of Huntingburg, IN, seven grandchildren, five sisters, and one brother, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents and one sister.

A private family grave site service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.