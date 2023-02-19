Jasper, Ind. – A Spencer County accident leaves four dead

Saturday afternoon, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an accident at the intersection of US 231 and CR 1000 in Chrisney.

When officers arrived they found a Toyota Tacoma on the shoulder and a Jeep Cherokee on its side on the road on the northbound lanes of 231.

Investigation showed that the driver of the Toyota was traveling northbound on US 231 and approaching CR 1000 when the driver of the Jeep, 27-Year-Old, Michael Seger, of Holland, who was traveling westbound on CR 1000, failed to stop at a stop sign before entering 231.

Due to this, the Toyota crashed into the side of the Jeep.

The driver of the Toyota was treated at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep as well as three passengers and one dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims of the accident were:

27-Year-Old Micheal Seger

60-Year-Old Donna Ruth Cassidy

23-Year-Old Fernanda Cruz Valencia

65-Year-Old Bernard William Goeppner

All of Holland

The investigation is still ongoing.

