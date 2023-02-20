Jim Durcholz, 76, of Ferdinand, passed away, on Friday, February 17th at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville. Jim was born April 29, 1946 in Jasper to Marinus and Agnes (Welp) Durcholz. He married Betty Sitzman on April 24, 1971 in St. Martin of Tours Church in Siberia. Jim was retired after 48 years of working at Jofco. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church and St. Joseph’s Sodality. Jim was a member of Ferdinand American Legion Post 124. He enjoyed helping on the farm, playing cards, traveling with family and friends, and chasing after grandkids. Jim also enjoyed making rosaries for family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife, Betty Durcholz of Ferdinand; two sons, Steve (Laura) Durcholz of Owensboro, KY. and Mark (Tracy) Durcholz of Ferdinand; one daughter, Lisa (Chris) Mullins of Campbellsville, KY; seven grandchildren, Colton, Carley, Claire and Caroline Durcholz, Jenna, Ethan and Alex Mullins; five brothers, John (Elvia) Durcholz of Kissimmee, FL., Bob (Jane) Durcholz of Huntingburg, LeRay (Pat) Durcholz of Ireland, Vince (Rose) Durcholz of St. Anthony and Louie (Tina Hopf) of Huntingburg; three sisters, Lucille (Arnold) Mehringer of Jasper, Dolores (Keith) Steckler of Haubstadt and Marie (Arnold) Blessinger of Holland; sister in-law, Ruth Durcholz of Westfield, IN. Jim was preceded in death by a daughter, JeannaDurcholz in infancy; a sister, Virginia Schepers and a brother, Oscar Durcholz. Funeral services will be Thursday, February 23rd at 10:00 AM ET in St. Ferdinand Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 conducting military graveside rights. Visitation will be Wednesday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4-8:00 PM ET and also on Thursday from 7-9:30 AM ET at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com