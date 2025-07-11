Kenley Shaw was crowned the 2025 Miss Martin County during Thursday night’s Queen Contest at the Martin County 4-H Fairgrounds. Shaw, an 18-year-old graduate of Shoals High School, was active in cheerleading, dance, volleyball, and several academic and community service groups. She also served as a Youth Ambassador for Martin County Cancer Patient Services. Shaw plans to attend the University of Southern Indiana to study radiologic and imaging sciences.

Allie Henninger, age 20 and also a Shoals High School graduate, was named first runner-up. Henninger is pursuing a nursing degree at the University of Southern Indiana.

Shaw will represent Martin County at the Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant in August, where the winner will travel to approximately 45 counties and log nearly 6,500 miles promoting the State Fair next summer.

The Martin County 4-H Fair continues through July 15, featuring animal shows, youth exhibits, food vendors, and various daily events.