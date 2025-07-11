Two Evansville men have been sentenced in unrelated theft cases in Spencer County Circuit Court.

On June 11, 39-year-old Edward L. Payne, Jr. was sentenced to four and a half years in the Indiana Department of Correction for theft, possession of methamphetamine, and as a habitual offender. Authorities say Payne stole approximately $3,000 worth of materials from a local trucking company on January 15. Deputies responding to the scene documented tire tread patterns and boot prints in the snow, leading them to Payne. Surveillance footage captured his truck at the site between 2:00 and 4:00 a.m. He was arrested in Vanderburgh County hours later, where deputies found the stolen items in his vehicle along with more than two and a half grams of methamphetamine on his person.

In a separate case, 31-year-old Tyler N. Johnson was sentenced on November 21 to a total of seven years for theft, intimidation, and as a habitual offender. Deputies arrested Johnson after a report of suspicious behavior while he was driving a stolen John Deere 8130 tractor near Boonville. During his arrest, Johnson threatened officers. His sentence includes three years in prison, two years on work release, and two years on electronic home detention under a plea agreement.

The Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office credited deputies for their quick and thorough investigations in both cases and stated they will continue pursuing enhanced sentences for habitual offenders targeting the community.