Kurt Gutgsell interviews Director of the MFL Foundation, Casey Lindeman, about the history of the tournament, and what it means to have youth participation in an event that gives back to the community.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Kurt Gutgsell interviews Director of the MFL Foundation, Casey Lindeman, about the history of the tournament, and what it means to have youth participation in an event that gives back to the community.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
You must be logged in to post a comment.