In this episode, Amanda Tempel is joined by Zachariah Smith, Rising County Artist and Season 21 Finalist of American Idol, to discuss his rise to fame, how he found himself on the stage of American Idol, what he’s been up to in the years since, and his Coming Home Indiana Tour.

Connect with Zachariah Smith on socials and find out where he’s touring near you: https://www.therealzachariahsmith.com/

https://youtu.be/6Ba0l_dwUIM