Two more businesses in Martin County have completed renovations under the county’s Quick Impact Facade Grant Program. SC Draperies in Shoals reinforced its exterior walls with new 2×4 supports and sheet metal, giving the building a fresh, updated look. Greene’s Body Shop in Loogootee installed new doors and windows at the front of its facility.

These projects are the third and fourth to be completed out of 14 total grant recipients. Additional improvements are expected in the coming months as other local businesses continue their upgrades.

The Facade Grant Program is designed to encourage visible enhancements to building exteriors in downtown Crane, Loogootee, and Shoals. Grants of up to $4,000 can be used for projects such as new signage, doors, masonry repairs, painting, cleaning, and restoring original architectural features.