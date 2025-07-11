The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth has opened registration for its upcoming Legacy Leadership Class. Now in its second year, the program aims to develop and inspire servant leaders within the community.

This year’s class will feature expanded skill-building opportunities through a partnership with professors from Indiana University’s Center for Rural Engagement. The program includes full-day training sessions held once a month on Fridays from October through April.

Participation costs $350, and only 15 spots are available. Applications are due by July 22. Interested individuals can apply online at https://sidc.formstack.com/forms/2025_2025_legacy_leadership_application.