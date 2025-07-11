The Jasper RC Flyers are inviting the public to experience the thrill of radio control flight at their annual Fun-Fly event on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025.

Gates open at 10 AM (Eastern) at the Jasper RC Flyers’ airfield, located at 1103 South 350 West in Jasper (behind the Dubois Recycling Center), and admission for spectators is free.

Whether you’re a lifelong aviation enthusiast or just curious about the world of RC flying, the Fun-Fly is the perfect opportunity to see a dazzling variety of radio-controlled aircraft in action.

Pilots from clubs across the region including Henderson, Owensboro, Evansville, Washington, and more, will showcase their skills and unique aircraft, from nimble aerobatic planes to impressive scale models.

Event highlights include:

RC Aircraft Flying : Watch skilled pilots perform thrilling maneuvers and flight routines throughout the day.

RC Airplane Simulator: Try your hand at flying with their easy-to-use simulator—no experience is necessary.

Concessions: Enjoy tasty snacks and refreshments while you watch the action.

Candy Drop for Kids: At 12 PM (Eastern), the Candy Drop will commence with a bigger plane than previous years and an even bigger payload, meaning more candy for kids (and kids-at-heart).

Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfortable viewing. All ages are welcome.

Pilots interested in flying at the event are required to have a current AMA membership and pay a $15 landing fee.

For more information, directions, or updates, visit the club’s Facebook Page at facebook.com/jasperrcflyers/.