State Senator Gary Byrne is supporting a bill to hold Indiana schools accountable and recognize excellent performance with an updated A-F grading scale.

Though schools were previously given A-F grades from 2011 to 2018, grades have not been given out for seven years for a variety of reasons.

House Enrolled Act 1498 directs the Indiana State Board of Education to update the factors and methodology used for school accountability grades so parents have a better idea of how schools are performing and which school may be the best fit for their child to attend.

Factors that must be used in determining a school’s grade include ILEARN pass rates, IREAD-3 pass rates and students graduating with advanced coursework and vocational experiences.

The state is currently reviewing options for the future grading scale, and a first draft was recently released that can be viewed below. The process of creating a new grading scale can also be found below.

