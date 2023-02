The Haysville Ruritan and the Haysville Park Board is hosting a chicken noodle soup fundraiser “Soup for the Park” Sunday, March 5th. Pick-up will be 10-1 pm at the Haysville Park and the price will be 1 gallon for $20.

For pre-sale tickets please contact Owen Furhrman at 812-639-3251 or Bryant Kieffner at 812-639-1367.

All proceeds got to park improvements.