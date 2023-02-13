The Sister Cities of Jasper Indiana‘s “Wine and Dine Your Valentine” event at KlubHaus61 was full of exquisite flavors and cheery conversation this past Saturday evening.

The Wine Queen of Germany, Katrin Lang, and the Wine Queen of Baden, Jessica Himmelsbach, were introduced to the crowd as the guests of honor, among special surprise guests Lukas Mahler, the Mayor of Pfaffenweiler, and his assistant, Diana Treyer.

The meal and wine tasting began with salads and pairing Pfaffenweiler Pinot Noir Rosé, and concluded with an assortment of handmade cakes and the selection of more Pfaffenweiler wines.. Each wine pairing was introduced by Katrin and Jessica as the meal progressed, noting everything from how each wine was made, to the reason why each wine was paired with the specific dish being served.

For patrons not interested in the great grape offerings of Germany, an assortment of beer was also provided.

The event included a silent auction, and a door prize raffle that saw various Jasper, Pfaffenweiler, and wine prizes leave with very satisfied attendees!

The evening concluded with lots of satisfied patrons chatting and listening to the live entertainment, provided by Jon & Stacey.

To learn more about the Sister Cities of Jasper nonprofit organization, visit jaspergermanclub.org/sistercities.