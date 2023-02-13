Democrat Candidate Dan Kreilein to Run for Jasper Council At-Large

Daniel A. Kreilein will run as the Democrat candidate for one of the two Jasper Common Council At-Large seats. “The Council needs a Millennial’s point of view,” stated Kreilein. “Housing, childcare, sustainable green energy, and good use of tax dollars are the issues Millennials talk about, and I want to be their voice in city government.”

Kreilein is a lifelong resident of Jasper, attended Jasper High school, became an Eagle Scout, and was a member of the Southwest TEC Core Group. Dan and his wife Maci have a four-year-old son, Daniel Jr., and are members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland. His parents are Mike and Dr. Norma Kreilein of Jasper and has one brother who lives in Sullivan County. Dan earned an Associate Degree in Business Management in 2015 from Vincennes University and is employed by Jasper Engines and Transmission as a preventative Maintenance Technician.

He previously worked for Leeds Samples and Fulfillment in Ireland. Dan has always had an interest in public service and was part of a team from Jasper that organized and delivered donations to the 2021 Tornado victims in Maysville Kentucky. He heads the Community Service Committee for the local Democrat Party and also serves as the Vice Chair.

“I want Jasper to continue to be a great place to live for not only my family but everyone else that lives here. The council needs the viewpoint of the young people that chose to stay in Jasper and have a vested interest in the future of our town,” said Kreilein.