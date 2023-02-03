Intergenerational games set for YMCA

A game get-together for grandparents and high-schoolers is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Clem and Mary Lange YMCA in Ferdinand. The “Get-toGamer,” sponsored by Dubois County CARES, will take place from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Anyone of grandparent age or high-school age from throughout Dubois County is invited to attend this free activity. Participants are invited to bring playing cards or board games to share. A YMCA employee will lead a short pickleball demonstration, and attendees will have the opportunity to play that also.

Dubois County CARES (Coalition for Adolescent Resilience and Empowerment Strategies) encourages youth to be alcohol- and drug-free through a variety of services, resources, and activities such as this one. As more and more adolescents struggle with depression and anxiety, senior citizens are living proof that resilience wins over temporary struggles and setbacks. A benefit to seniors is that a Get-toGamer can help combat loneliness and isolation.

Reservations are not required. Direct questions to DuboisCounty CARES@gmail.com or call 812-827-8464.