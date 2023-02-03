Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter, in collaboration with chief Nathan Schmitt of the jasper police department, chief art parks of the Huntingburg police department, and chief Kerri blessinger of the Ferdinand police department, will be providing a public information session on Monday, February 13, 2023.

this event will take place in the Vincennes university jasper campus (vujc) CTIM building, room #141, beginning at 6:00 p.m. topics of discussion include, but are not limited to: drug enforcement, new training requirements, funding, traffic enforcement, how technology has affected policing, staffing shortages and problems facing policing.

this event is free and open to the public. attendees are welcome to address any questions or concerns they may have, following the presentation. we hope to see you there.