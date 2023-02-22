John Clark Roberson, age 78, of English, IN passed away on February 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at Baptist Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN.

He was born on February 29, 1944, to Hubert Roberson and Jo (Clark) Roberson in Louisville, KY.

John was a true avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, gardening, hunting, mushroom hunting, logging, and sawing his own logs. John was also a licensed airplane pilot. He also made his own maple syrup and sorghum. John was a member of the Tunnel Hill Free Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings; Ann Smith, David Roberson, and his Aunt Jenny Clark.

John is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Brenda (Draughn) Roberson, his children Angie Roberson and Ray (Michelle) Roberson, step-children Paul (Rebecca) Ginkins, and Angela (Brad) Nickles, grandchildren; Brooke, Hunter, Hunter (Mercedes), Lukas, Maxwell, Mackenzie and 1 great-granddaughter on the way, Haven, and his niece Ginny Joyce.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be also on Friday, February 24, from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

Officiating the funeral service will be Ministers Bruce Kischnick and Matthew Woods with burial to follow at Hamilton Cemetery in English, IN.

