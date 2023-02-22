Michael T. Seger, age 27, of Holland, Indiana, passed away at 6:16 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Chrisney, Indiana.

Michael was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 25, 1995, to Terra and Adam (Goeppner) Seger. He married Fernanda Cruz Valencia on July 17, 2021, in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a 2014 graduate of Pike Central High School, and then attended Vincennes University where he graduated from multiple certificate programs.

He worked for OFS for eight years.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Michael loved hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors, four-wheeling and Jeeping, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his parents, Aaron and Terra Leinenbach, Jasper, IN, one sister, Gabrielle Seger, Jasper, IN, two step sisters, Lindsey Leinenbach, Chicago, IL, Casey Leinenbach, Jasper, IN, his maternal grandmother, Marlene Goeppner, Jasper, IN, his paternal grandparents, Larry and Gerhen Lynn Seger, Chrisney, IN, paternal step-grandmother, Frannie Leinenbach, Ireland, IN, aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Fernanda Cruz Valencia, his father, Adam Seger, and his grandfather, Lee Goeppner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael T. Seger will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A combined visitation for Michael T. Seger and his wife, Fernanda Cruz Valencia will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

