John Schroeder Will Seek Another Term for County Council 2 Seat.

John Schroeder has announced his candidacy for Jasper Common Council, District 2. He has been the District 2 Council member since 2017 and served in the same position from 2000 to 2011. In addition to his Council seat, Schroeder serves on the Redevelopment Commission and Wastewater Subcommittee for the City.

”Economic Growth in Housing and Business is vital to keeping Jasper and Dubois County in the forefront,” stated Schroeder. “Grant funding, by collaborating with other cities and the county, is being more emphasized at the State level. The tax increment finance (TIF) and tax abatement programs in place are also, tools to assist with economic growth and development.”

Schroeder, 64 is a graduate of Jasper High School. He is a 46-year employee of the German American Bank. He is a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church ROJAC, Dubois County Sportsman Club, and Knights of Columbus, where he served as a Past Grand Knight. He also serves as treasurer and board member of the Ireland Sportsman Club and Dubois County Builders Association. Schroeder lives in Jasper with his wife Patty. They have three grown children and two grandchildren.

“Jasper is truly a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Schroeder. “A lot of credit goes out to the various department heads, employees and various board members, both past and present, that I have enjoyed working with and wish to continue.”