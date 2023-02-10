Ben Nowotarski, 41, is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Jasper City Council Seat representing District 3.

He filed official paperwork with the county clerk on Thursday, January 26th.

Nowotarski is a 1999 graduate of Jasper High School. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology and Education from DePauw University in 2003 and has been teaching within the Northeast Dubois School Corporation since 2007. He also owned and operated Basket Case Brewing Company from 2012-2020. Nowotarski has coached several sports at levels from youth leagues up to high school varsity. He was recently voted in as President of Jasper Youth Soccer where he has been a board member since 2015. Nowotarski has also been a board member with The Next Act, the group who runs Astra Theatre, since 2017 where his most recent role is to head the Programming Committee.

While always realizing how special of a community Jasper is, it wasn’t until volunteering for JYS and The Next Act that Nowotarski uncovered his passion for helping out and improving the community. These roles, along with teaching, coaching, and operating a business, have solidified the importance of problem-solving and collaboration skills that

he believes will tremendously help him in a City Council role. If given the opportunity, Ben looks forward to analyzing the short and long-term needs of Jasper and using his leadership skills to work with the other City Council members, elected officials, city department heads, and city employees to come up with solutions that continue to improve Jasper moving forward. Nowotarski lives in Jasper with his wife, Holly, and their three children.