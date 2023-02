A Utility Service Board Wastewater Planning Committee meeting has been scheduled for Friday, March 3, 2023, at 9:00 AM in the

Pfaffenweiler Room at Jasper City Hall – 610 Main Street and via Zoom Meetings.

The members of the governing body will attend in person. The

The public is also invited to attend in person or electronically via Zoom,

login information as follows.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83422838632?pwd=dU03MGhHZUd3aU52QnUrbE1RclIvdz09