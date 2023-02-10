The Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced updates to public notices regarding Perdue Farms and Existing Municipal Solid Waste Landfills.

Land Application Permits allow the application of industrial waste products generated during poultry processing to unspecific agricultural sites. Renewal of the Perdue Foods LLC permit authorizes the use of these products in Daviess, Harrison, Knox, and Pike counties. Specific information regarding the land application program can be directed to Certified Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator, Todd Logan, at 812-254-8543 or by email to todd.logan@perdue.com. Environmental Manager Brenda Stephanoff is assigned to this permit and can answer questions relating to the permit process at 317-233-0472 or via email at bstephan@idem.IN.gov.

IDEM distributed a legal notice of public hearing to announce their acceptance of written comments concerning the Draft Indiana State Plan Submittal: Existing Municipal Solid Waste Landfills. All interested persons are invited to take advantage of the opportunity to express their views on the submittal. Written comments should be directed to Jon Bates in the IDEM Office of Air Quality via fax at 317-233-5967, by email to jbates.idem.in.gov, or by mail. He can also provide additional information.

Documents relating to Land Applications Permits can be accessed at http://vfc.idem.in.gov/. The “Full Text Search” field can be filled with the Perdue facility’s permit number, 000433, for relative documents. Information on the review process is accessible at the Office of Environmental Adjudication website at http://www.in.gov/oea. Legal notices for public hearings of IDEM are available on their website, https://www.in.gov/idem/public-notices/.