Oakland City University was flooded with 242 students representing 12 area high schools on Wednesday, February 8th. The second annual OCU Scholastic Contest kicked off with a welcome from university President Dr. Ron Dempsey and the introduction of the contest coordinator. Dr. Sarah Wilson, Director of the Honors Program and Associate Professor of Chemistry, then guided participants through the scheduled activities and identified OCU student guides. OCU faculty, staff, and students administered 12 subject exams including:

• Algebra: Algebra skills, equations, and concepts.

• American Government: Formation, structure, and principles of American government.

• American History: American history from the colonial period to the present.

• Biology: Principles of biology.

• Chemistry: Principles of chemistry, physical science, and critical thinking skills.

• Computer Science: Principles of abstraction, algorithms, data structures, encapsulation,

resource management, security, software engineering, and web development.

• Economics: Basic principles of macro and microeconomics.

• English Grammar: Fundamentals of English grammar.

• Literature: American and British Literature.

• Psychology: Principles of psychology.

• Western Civilization: Western Civilization from the Ancient Near East to the present.

• World Geography: Principles of geography and identification of major world region

Gold, silver, and bronze medallions were awarded to the top three students from participating schools. Our local victors include:

Algebra:

Silver – Cade Hurt / (Princeton Community High School)

Bronze – Lindsay Echeverria / (Southridge High School)

American Government:

Gold – Evan Graves / (Loogootee High School)

Silver – Devon Davis / (Princeton Community High School)

Bronze – Jayden Denny (Loogootee High School)

American History:

Gold – Ava Rasche / (Southridge High School) *PERFECT SCORE

Silver – Jacob Stamper / (Wood Memorial High School)

Bronze – Elijah Schlottman / (Wood Memorial High School)

Biology:

Gold – Brooklyn Cooper / (Southridge High School)

Silver – Braxton Cooper / (Southridge High School)

Chemistry:

Gold – Cade Hurt / (Princeton Community High School) *SECOND AWARD

Silver – Kelsey Ellis / (Princeton Community High School)

Economics:

Silver – Brayden Reimann / (Southridge High School)

English Grammar:

Bronze – Isaac Fair / (Pike Central High School)

Literature:

Gold – Brenna Julian / (Mt. Vernon High School)

Bronze – Mercury Kelley / (Wood Memorial High School)

Psychology:

Gold – Ellie Smith / (Jasper High School) *PERFECT SCORE

Silver – Ava Vernon / (Southridge High School)

Computer Science:

Silver – Thomas Tkasz / (Wood Memorial High School)

Bronze – Alex Dooley / (Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School)

Western Civilization:

Gold – Elijah Schlottman / (Wood Memorial High School) *SECOND AWARD

Silver – Payton Hamilton / (Washington Catholic High School)

World Geography:

Gold – Devon Davis / (Princeton Community High School) *SECOND AWARD

Silver – Nolan Nelson / (Pike Central High School)

Bronze – Andrew Davis / (Jasper High School)

Three points per first-place finish, two points per second-place finish, and one point per third-place finish were awarded to each competing school. The top three point-earning schools received trophies. Southridge High School finished the day in second place, followed by Princeton High School in third.