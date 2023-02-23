CONGRATS! To the retiring Kimball Electronics Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Donald D. Charron, and the incoming CEO, Ric Phillips, on ringing the closing bell at the NASDAQ HQ in Times Square moments ago!

The whole Executive Board was also in attendance, all the way from Jasper, Indiana, as the final moments ticked down and the confetti floated from the ceiling!

From all of us here at WJTS, we wish Don well in all of his future endeavors and look forward to Ric stepping up into the CEO position.