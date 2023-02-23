Just before noon on Wednesday officers with the Jasper Police Department were dispatched to Huck’s gas station on 3rd Avenue in reference to a female subject having her pants down and urinating in the parking lot near the front of the business.

The subject left the area before officers arrived but the information provided by the caller helped police locate her and her vehicle shortly after. Officers conducted a traffic stop and an investigation found 62-year-old Marion Burger of Dubois to be under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.

Standard field sobriety tests were issued to the suspect. Once she failed those tests, Burger was detained and transported for chemical testing that found her BAC to be .202. Marion Burger was transported and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on charges of OWI, OWI Endangerment, OWI Over .15, OWI Prior Conviction, Driving While Suspended, and Indecent Exposure.