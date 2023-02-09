Sisters of St. Benedict to Offer Baking Classes.

FERDINAND, IN — The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand are hosting a series of sample baking classes at the monastery bakery. Starting with a Lenten baking class on February 17, from 9 a.m. to noon EST. This session will focus on learning how to make fasting bread that is not only delicious and sustaining but also incorporates symbolic references

found in Sacred Scripture. Participants will leave with a loaf of fasting bread and the knowledge of how to make their own at home. This series will include three more classes; Baking in the Spirit of St. Benedict on March 3, Heavenly Hearth on April 14, and Bread and Brew on May 5.

The following classes will include lessons for making mini breakfast loaves, dinner rolls, and spent grain bread. Each baking class will incorporate different spiritual themes, and participants will leave with their own loaves of bread each time and the knowledge needed to make more at home. All classes will be held at the monastery bakery. Those interested in joining can visit www.thedome.org for more information or to register. The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand make up one of the largest Benedictine communities of women in the United States — over 110 members strong and thriving. They seek God through the Benedictine tradition of community life, prayer, hospitality, and service to others. By their life and work, they commit themselves to be a presence of peace as they join their sisters and brothers in the common search for God. The Monastery Immaculate Conception was founded in 1867 by four young Benedictine sisters who came to Ferdinand to teach the children of area settlers. Since then, more than 1,000 women have entered this community. Their ministries extend both beyond education and beyond Ferdinand, with members of their community serving as teachers, social workers, parish ministers, counselors, nurses, youth ministers, chaplains, librarians, and much more.