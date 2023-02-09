Latest News

18 WJTS Newscast for February 9th, 2023 Memorial Hospital Designates Gardener Award Winner Old National Bancorp Honors Volunteer of the Year Sisters of St. Benedict to Offer Baking Classes 3 bills authored by State Senator Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) passed the senate Monday

A Jasper woman has been honored with Old National Bank’s 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award. Kim Hagan is an Old National Bank Community Market Manager and Jasper Native. A surprise presentation of the award included her family, senior leadership members, and Old National CEO, Jim Ryan, in Evansville.

Ryan acknowledged Kim as a true servant leader and highlighted inspiration drawn from her passion. Kim Hagan is a 17-year Old National team member. An impressive 438 volunteer hours were logged on her behalf in 2022 and she led the company’s Jasper market to 100% volunteer participation that same year.

Hagan serves her community through a variety of outlets including being the organizer of 100 Cooks Who Care, coordinating Better Days Together, as a team member for Associate Community Engagement, a teacher of Junior Achievement, and participating in Parent Teacher Organizations among other activities in Dubois County.

Kim Hagan will also be honored by Old National with a $1,000 donation to the charity of her choosing.

 

By Joyce Murrell

