A Jasper woman has been honored with Old National Bank’s 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award. Kim Hagan is an Old National Bank Community Market Manager and Jasper Native. A surprise presentation of the award included her family, senior leadership members, and Old National CEO, Jim Ryan, in Evansville.

Ryan acknowledged Kim as a true servant leader and highlighted inspiration drawn from her passion. Kim Hagan is a 17-year Old National team member. An impressive 438 volunteer hours were logged on her behalf in 2022 and she led the company’s Jasper market to 100% volunteer participation that same year.

Hagan serves her community through a variety of outlets including being the organizer of 100 Cooks Who Care, coordinating Better Days Together, as a team member for Associate Community Engagement, a teacher of Junior Achievement, and participating in Parent Teacher Organizations among other activities in Dubois County.

Kim Hagan will also be honored by Old National with a $1,000 donation to the charity of her choosing.