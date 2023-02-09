Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center created The Gardener Award in response to the world-renowned Daisy Award that celebrates the daily super-human efforts of nurses. MHHCC believes it takes a whole team for the hospital to function and The Gardener Award exists as an acknowledgment of support staff going beyond their call of duty. Its most recent honoree has been designated as Sherry Epple of the Pharmacy Department.

Epple is an Indiana-licensed pharmacy technician with the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board. She’s described as someone who always has a positive attitude and places patient care as a top priority.

More information about The Gardener Award is available at www.mhhcc.org or by calling Brooke Ingram in the Human Resources Department at 812-996-6267.