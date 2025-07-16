Latest News

The Daviess-Martin Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area is set to host a Conservation Resource Fair on Saturday, September 27th, 2025, from 8 AM to 12 PM.

This event will be held at the Downtown Washington Farmer’s Market, located at The Commons Event Pavilion at 310 East South Street, and is free, family-friendly, and open to all ages.

Visitors can check out a variety of conservation booths on forestry, wildlife, soil health, and more, and take part in activities such as a live fish display from the Glendale Fish Hatchery and a nature craft to take home.

In addition attendees can win door prizes including a Stihl battery-operated pruning saw.

For more information call or text 812-329-0048, or email emily.finch@in.nacdnet.net.

On By Celia Neukam

