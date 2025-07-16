Pictured left to right are CFP CEO Hope Flores, CFP Grants Manager Jennifer Pace, MCC Board members Tracy Rayhill, Secretary Janie Johnson and Paula Ringwald, Shoals Elementary Librarian Jennifer Guinn, MCCF Grants Chairperson Kevin Lewis, Board members Richard Burch and Liz Chattin, President Kristi Ausbrooks, and Director Curt Johnson

Shoals Elementary School has received a $4,000 grant from the Martin County Community Foundation as part of its latest quarterly grant awards. The funding will support the school’s “Empowering Young Readers” project, which aims to make the library more user-friendly for students.

With the grant, the library plans to purchase dividers, signage, and other identifying materials to help children easily find books that interest them. School officials say the improvements will make the library a more inviting and enjoyable place, while reducing frustration for young readers searching for their next favorite book.