Pictured left to right are MCCF Secretary Janie Johnson and Board member Paula Ringwald, LHS Boys Basketball Coach Sheldan Christmas, basketball players William Lyon, Seth Salmon, Christian Garcia and Dylan Street, and MCCF Board members Richard Burch and Tracy Rayhill

The Loogootee Boys Basketball program has been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Martin County Community Foundation as part of its recent quarterly grant cycle, which distributed a total of $86,100 to local projects.

The funding will help the program purchase racks and basketballs for its new gym and athletic facility currently under construction. School officials say these additions will support player development and enhance the future of the basketball program.