Helen (Metz) Callea, 92, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving children on Monday, July 14, 2025, remarkably on the same day that her twin sister Dorothy died, hours earlier. Helen was born on August 6, 1932, near St. Anthony, Indiana, the daughter of Harry and Theresa (Hasenour) Metz. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Jasper High School in 1951. Known for her elegance on the dance floor, she taught ballroom dance as an instructor for the Arthur Murray School of Dance in northern Illinois. There she met Michael Callea, her devoted husband of more than 60 years, whom she married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana.

They settled in Rockford, Illinois, where they raised their five children. Every summer they would spend their family vacations visiting her mama and papa on the family farm that meant so much to her and where her family built many wonderful memories with Helen’s siblings and nieces and nephews. She spent nearly 30 years working for the Postal Service alongside her husband Mike with whom she enjoyed taking long walks along the Rock River.

Upon retirement, Helen and Mike split time between living in Rockford and living on the family farm. In Rockford, she enjoyed playing cards with her sisters-in-law, Jennie and Rose, and, in Indiana, doing puzzles and visiting with her sisters, Anna Mae, Dorothy, Lou, and Theresa, and tinkering around the farm with her brothers, Clarence, Linus, and Silas.

She is survived by her children Frank (Amy Bouschart) Callea, Sr. Marie Therese Callea, IHM, Teresa Callea, Rev. Michael Callea, MIC, and James Callea; her sisters Lou Steckler and Theresa Metz; her brother Silas (Mary) Metz; her sister-in-law Rose Callea; and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband, her parents, her siblings Anna Mae Metz, Clarence (Doris) Metz, Dorothy—by 8 hours —(Max) Olinger, Linus (Bernita) Metz; her in–laws Jennie Callea, Bennie (Olga) Callea, Joseph (Donna Lea) Callea, Mary (Vito) Mule and Ray Steckler; her nieces Karin (Callea) Alt, Donna (Metz) Schnell, and Charity Metz.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m., E.D.T., Saturday, July 19, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana, with burial to follow at Schnellville Sacred Heart Cemetery in Schnellville.

Visitation will take place at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg, Indiana, from 3:00-7:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Friday, July 18, 2025.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, Schnellville, Indiana. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com